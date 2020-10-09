Daily News

BREAKING: #EndSARS protest turns violent in Osun

Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

#EndSARS protest in Osogbo, capital of Osun has turned violent with policemen shooting sporadically to disperse the protesters.

The protesters, numbering about 80, stormed Ola-Iya junction on bikes and caused traffic gridlock.

They started pelting policemen at the junction with stones, forcing the security operatives to take cover beside the Armoured Personnel Carriers stationed at the junction but the protesters attempted to attack them.

This forced the police to start shooting to disperse the angry youths.

Details shortly…

