BREAKING: #EndSARS protesters block Abuja-Keffi road

By: Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

#ENDSARS protesters have blocked the Abuja-Keffi road in continuation of the agitations against alleged harassment and molestations by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS).

The development is making it difficult for commuters and motorists to go about their normal businesses.

On Friday, they converged on the City Gate and shut down the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Road, Abuja.

The demonstrators were singing solitary songs and chanting endSARS in Nigeria as they marched on the road.

