BREAKING: #ENDSARS protesters block Berger roundabout in Abuja

By Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja
Despite the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Sunday the #EndSARS protest continued in Abuja on Wednesday.
The protesters used vehicles to block motorists at Berger roundabout in Abuja chanting ‘end police brutality’.
This paralysed vehicular traffic in the area as impatient motorists made U-turn to avoid getting caught up in the resultant gridlock.
The protesters were seen stationed at Berger in large number.
