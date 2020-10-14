Daily News

BREAKING: #ENDSARS protesters block Berger roundabout in Abuja

By
0
Views: Visits 0

By Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

Despite the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Sunday the #EndSARS protest continued in Abuja on Wednesday.

The protesters used vehicles to block motorists at Berger roundabout in Abuja chanting ‘end police brutality’.

Read Also: #EndSARS: N’East elders renew call for sack of Service Chiefs

This paralysed vehicular traffic in the area as impatient motorists made U-turn to avoid getting caught up in the resultant gridlock.

The protesters were seen stationed at Berger in large number.

Details shortly…..

Nigeria records 1 death, 225 new cases of COVID-19

Previous article

Eight things you must know about SWAT

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News