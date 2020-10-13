Daily News

BREAKING: #ENDSARS protesters lock down Osogbo

By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

#ENDSARS protesters on Tuesday morning locked down Osogbo, capital of Osun.

The protesters converged on Nelson Mandela Freedom Park around 10:30am and marched to the popular junction, blocking the highways with placards, banners and burn tires.

They barricaded Alekuwodo, Ogo-Oluwa, Odi-Olowo, and Orisunbare roads with tires, woods and iron rods, forcing motorists to make U-turn from the junction.

Their actions caused heavy gridlock on the roads.

The protesters took over the junction, dancing to music from a sound system placed on a vehicle.

