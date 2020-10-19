BREAKING: #EndSARS protesters shut Alausa Secretariat

By Oziegbe Okoeki

The Lagos State Secretariat was in the early hours of Monday shut by #EndSARS protesters preventing workers from gaining access into the premises.

They locked all the entrance to the Secretariat and motorists and pedestrians were turned back from coming out and going into the premises.

The Governor’s road had remained one of the major venue where the protesters gather everyday with some even sleeping overnight to continue the protest the next day.

But on Monday, the protesters took over the entire entrance into the secretariat preventing workers from going into their offices and carrying out their daily duties unlike before.