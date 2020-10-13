BREAKING: #ENDSARS protesters storm National Assembly

By Sanni Onogu, Abuja

Scores of youths protesting alleged brutality and high-handedness by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Police on Tuesday stormed the National Assembly Gates.

The youths, who were bearing placards and chanting solidarity songs, besieged the gates of the National Assembly, around noon, a situation that led to the shutting of the main gate by security agents.

Policemen on guard at the premises were seen strategically positioned to forestall breakdown of law and order.

The presence of the protesters at the gate caused traffic gridlock in and around the main gate of the National Assembly.

