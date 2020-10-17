Breaking: #ENDSARS protesters take charge, block road leading to Mile 2, Ago, Festac

File: ENDSARS protesters.in Lekki

By Nwafor Sunday

Irked by the unprofessional conduct of the operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, already dissolved by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Nigerian youths have consistently protested for ten days, seeking for an end to Police brutality against Nigerians.

The protest has been brought down to Apo junction, a road linking Festac, Mile 2, and Ago together. Protesters were seen using tyres, broken sticks and their cars to block the road.

Singing and dancing as DJ plays different Nigerian music’s, protesters took charge of the road, preventing motorists from accessing it and directing ‘Okada’ motorcyclists where to follow.

Many motorists were seen turning back, looking for another alternative road. Okada men were ordered to off their motorcycle, and push it with their hands to avoid hitting protesters.

Details later:

