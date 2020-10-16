Daily News

BREAKING: #EndSARS protesters take over Gbagada-Oshodi expressway

By Alao Abiodun

#EndSARS protesters on Friday morning, took over the Gbagada-Oshodi expressway, disrupting free flow of vehicular movements.

Promising to remain on the expressway for a long time, the protesters took over a lane on the expressway chanting “End SARS, End SWAT”.

The Nation observed the protesters set up loud speakers and tents on the expressway, and were seen holding placards with different catchphrases.

Details shortly…

