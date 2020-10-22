breaking:-#endsars:-stop-the-protests,-your-voices-have-been-heard,-buhari-tells-nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to protesters demanding police reform to cease the protests.

The president, in his first broadcast on the #EndSARS protest and the violence that has resulted from it, said he was “deeply pained that innocent lives have been lost.”

He said his government was working to meet the demands of the protesters.

“I therefore call on our youths to discontinue the street protests and constructively engage government in finding solutions. Your voice has been heard loud and clear and we are responding,” the president said.

Details later…