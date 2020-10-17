BREAKING: #EndSARS: Two protesters killed in Osun

At least two protesters have been killed by armed thugs who attacked Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s convoy in Osogbo, Osun State, during the #EndSARS protest on Saturday, witnesses said.

Three witnesses who spoke with our correspondent said the killing occurred in Ayepe area of Osogbo some minutes past 4 p.m.

Pictures and videos showing the victims are also trending on social media, particularly, Twitter.

The incident happened when Mr Oyetola convoy was attacked in the state capital. The attackers were armed with cutlass, broken bottles and all sorts of weapons.

This incident occurred as the governor addressed protesters.

The governor addressing protesters

While informing the youth that their demands would be looked into and that he supported their peaceful agitations, the attackers began hurling rocks and projectiles at the governor’s car

It took efforts of security operatives to rescue Mr Oyetola from the scene.

This is not the first attack on protesters in Osun. A similar attack was launched on protesters last Thursday.

The state police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, did not respond to PREMIUM TIMES calls and text messages.