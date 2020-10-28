Daily News

Breaking: Ex-finance minister, Okonjo-Iweala, elected WTO DG

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s ex-finance minister and nominee for the office of the director-general of the World Trade Organisation, WTO,  has emerged winner of the highly competitive race.

The former minister According to TheCable, polled 104 votes from 164 member countries to defeat her South Korea’s trade minister  opponent, at the final stage of the race

She has broken many records, including becoming the first African to occupy win that office at the WTO.

