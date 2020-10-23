Daily News

BREAKING: Fagba, Iju-Ishaga boils over ethnic clash

Houses on fire


Residents calls for police intervention

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

There is an ongoing ethnic clash between Hausa and Yoruba community in Fagba, Iju-Ishaga, Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area with several houses torched.

Residents in panic. No presence of security personnel. A number of unconfirmed casualties.

The stare Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, confirmed the incident with appeal to community leaders to intervene for calm. Police is under pressure and attacks he said.

“There is curfew in town everybody should remain in their houses. Police overstretched, its a collective struggle,” PPRO said.

