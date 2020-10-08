BREAKING: Police Disperses, Allegedly Assaults #EndSARS Protesters in Lagos

Popular Nigerian artiste, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz alongside other protesters demanding the reformation of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have been dispersed by the police.

Police detectives dispersed the protesters with some of them allegedly assaulted.

Musicians Falz and Runtown have vowed not to back down on the protest.

The protest started a protest at 10am where protesters took off from Lekki Phase 1 toll gate, Lagos.

The #EndSARS campaigners began the protest at around 10:15am shouting ‘EndSARS,’ while marching with placards.

The protesters wielded placards with the inscription #EndSARS, ‘Enough is Enough’, ‘Say NO to Police Brutality‘, written in red to illustrate the killings and bloodshed by SARS operatives, many of whom have been indicted for rights violations, including extra-judicial killings, extortion, illegal detention and other misconduct.

Both Falz and Runtown counselled the protesters not to be violent as they engaged security operatives who attempted to disrupt the protest.

In an Instagram live chat before the protest, Falz, son of human rights activist, Femi Falana, said, “No backing down. We move. The police are already there, waiting for us but we are not here to cause trouble. It is a peaceful protest. Coming through.”

