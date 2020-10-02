BREAKING: FG approves full reopening of 104 Unity schools

By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

The Federal Government has announced October 12 for full reopening of 104 Unity Schools across the country.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu,made the announcement at a press conference.

He said State Governments and private school owners are at liberty to reopen based on guidelines developed for safe reopening of schools.

He urged the colleges to abide by the COVID-19 protocol guidelines developed to curtail spread of the virus.

The Minister threatened to shutdown schools, whether government or privately owned, that fail to obey the protocols.

Details shortly….