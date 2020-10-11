BREAKING: FG, Labour meet over fuel, electricity hikes

By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

The Federal Government and Organised Labour will meet at 7pm on Sunday to resume discussion on increase in electricity and petrol hikes.

Deputy Director, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan, announced the meeting in a text message on Sunday.

“The Honorable Minister and Labour is meeting today by 7pm. You are to cover. Thanks.”

At the end of a three day meeting with Labour, a seven-man Technical Sub-committee to review the increase in electricity tariff was inaugurated on September 28, 2020.

The committee was given two weeks to submit its report.

Details shortly…..