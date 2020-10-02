BREAKING: FG Orders Reopening Of Unity Schools

File photo: Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu

The Federal Government has ordered unity schools in the country, earlier closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to reopen on October 12th, 2020.

Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, announced the reopening of the learning centres on Friday in Abuja, explaining that the COVID-19 curve has been flattened.

According to the Minister, schools across the country, are, however at liberty to fix resumption dates and ensure that there are adequate safety measures while doing so.

Mr Adamu equally warned that schools who fail to adhere to outlined COVID-19 safety protocols, risk closure if there is an outbreak from such learning facilities.