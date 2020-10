Five #EndSARS protesters have reportedly been shot dead in the Ojoo area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to reports, the protesters were shot by the soldiers, while the police station in Ojoo has been set ablaze.

Watch the videos below:

Ojoo,Ibadan is on fire 🔥

Police are shooting and killing the protesters.#EndSARS

