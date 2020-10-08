BREAKING: Four Super Eagles players test positive for COVID-19

By Samuel Oamen

Four Super Eagles players have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Eagles are in Austria for friendlies with Algeria and Tunisia on Friday and Tuesday respectively.

Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, who refused to mention the affected players, however stated they were fine.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him: “I won’t reveal their names, they are fine now.”

Another round of tests was conducted on Thursday afternoon before the game against Algeria on Friday.

Details shortly…