BREAKING: Gov. Akeredolu, Deputy Receives Certificate of Return

Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, and the Deputy Governor-Elect in Ondo State, Lucky Ayedatiwa, have received Certificates of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Akeredolu received the certificate from the Ondo State INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Ambassador Rufus Akeju, at the headquarters of the commission in Akure, the state capital on Tuesday.

The governor commended the INEC for the successful conduct of the election on Saturday.

The governor, who commended the efforts of the security agents for ensuring that the election went smoothly, dedicated his victory and the certificates to God and the people of the state.

Like this: Like Loading...