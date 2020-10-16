BREAKING: Gunmen Kill 2 #EndSARS Protesters in Edo

On Friday, October 16, unknown gunmen killed two #EndSARS protesters in Benin, the Edo State capital.

One of the male victims who was a part of the protest was shot dead while the other was macheted by hoodlums at Ring Road near the palace of the Oba of Benin.

The Nation learnt the protesters had converged on Ring Road, when hoodlums, who accused the protesters of preventing them from making money from daily issuance of tickets to commercial drivers, swooped on them with guns and machetes.

They dispersed the protesters after killing two of them.

The determined protesters, who scampered to safety, later massively regrouped and continued moving towards Benin and its environs.

They terminated the protest at Government House in Government Reservation Area (GRA).

Governor Godwin Obaseki condemned the attack on the protesters in Benin, while urging police operatives to ensure adequate security for them.

He also told the protesters to be safe, orderly and comport themselves while assuring them of ongoing consultations to conclusively address their grievances.

He noted their agitations were legitimate while commending the police for accommodating most of the concerns of the young people.

Obaseki said: “My dear vibrant Edo youths, as you go out today to express your concerns through the #EndSARS/SWAT protests across the state, I urge you to comport yourselves, be safe and orderly.

“Your agitations with the #EndSARS/SWAT protests are legitimate and deserve attention.

“We appreciate the efforts by the Nigeria police to accommodate most of these concerns. More consultation is ongoing to ensure that your yearnings are conclusively addressed.

“We urge men of the Edo State Command of the Nigeria Police to do well to respect the rights of youths to peaceful assembly and provide adequate security for peaceful protests.”

Obaseki also urged the youths as they protest, as much as possible, ensure strict observance of COVID-19 protocols.

