breaking:-gunshots-continue-at-lekki-tollgate-after-midnight-(video)

There are still #unarmed peaceful protesters at the Lekki tollgate rn & the soldiers are still shooting. Check the time on the video. We will not leave anyone behind. Lekki tollgate is now a memorial ground. #ENDSARS #LekkiMassacre pic.twitter.com/GLhHAzb2U4
— Samuel Otigba (@SamuelOtigba) October 20, 2020
