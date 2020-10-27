breaking:-gunshots-in-kubwa-as-hoodlums-invade-nysc-camp

By Omeiza Ajayi

There is tension around the National Youth Service Corps NYSC Orientation Camp in the Kubwa area of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Abuja, following the invasion of the place by hoodlums.

While the warehouse at the camp is said to be empty, the hoodlums are carting away mattresses and other materials meant for Corps members.

Soldiers are currently firing gunshots to protect the facility.

More details to follow up.

Vanguard

