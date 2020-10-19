BREAKING: Hoodlums free inmates in Benin

By Bisi Olaniyi, Southsouth Bureau Chief

Hoodlums on Monday morning broke into the Benin Prison fondly referred to as White House on Sapele road, Benin and freed inmates.

The hoodlums broke parts of the wall, climbing the high fence into the prison to free the inmates.

The Nation gathered one of the freed inmates was rearrested by prison officials.

The hoodlums overpowered officials of the prison who confronted them in heavy gunshots.

They also destroyed valuable property at the High Court Four, which is near the prison and other places in the area before the quick intervention of security agents.

Some hoodlums were also openly shooting into the air on St. Saviour’s Anglican Church Road in Upper Sokponba axis of Benin in Ikpoba/Okha Local Government Area of the state.

Banks, shops and schools, among others in Upper Sokponba and most parts of Benin were hurriedly closed to avoid looting and attack with motorists abandoning their vehicles and joining pedestrians to trek long distances to their destinations.

