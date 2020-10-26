breaking:-hoodlums-loot-abuja-palliative-warehouse

By Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

Hoodlums have gained access into the palliative warehouse in Gwagwalada near the LEA Secretariat.

Numbering hundreds, they are looting the COVID-19 palliatives kept in the area after confronting security operatives who fired teargas into the air.

The hoodlums were seen stealing food items, sewing machines and motorcycles, among other things.

The incident is less than 24 hours after hundreds of hoodlums invaded the Idu Industrial Layout and raided several warehouses.

The hoodlums were prevented from raiding a warehouse where COVID-19 palliatives were kept at Area 10, Garki, in Abuja last Saturday.



Armed policemen on guard duty at the Garki warehouse fired gunshots into the air and chased away the youths.

In the latest incident, the hoodlums scaled the fence and broke down the doors of the warehouse.

Details shortly…