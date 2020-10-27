BREAKING: Hoodlums Loot Mattresses, Chairs, Tables From NYSC Camp Abuja Ahead Of Reopening

Hoodlums in their numbers have invaded the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Kubwa Abuja looting properties belonging to the camp.

The looting is still ongoing at the NYSC Camp as at press time.

It was gathered that the hoodlums got wind that COVID-19 palliatives were stored in the camp, but reaching there, they could not find any food item.

In disappointment, the hoodlums started looting foams, chairs tables, television and other properties they could behold.

About 3 locations where COVID-19 palliatives were stored in Abuja have been looted with the NYSC camp being the latest.

Updates later…

