Daily News

BREAKING: Hoodlums loot NYSC camp, Abuja

By
0
breaking:-hoodlums-loot-nysc-camp,-abuja
Views: Visits 2

By Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

Hoodlums have invaded the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Kubwa area, one of the satellite towns of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja for looting.

The Nation gathered they have carted away mattresses and other materials meant for Corps members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Also: BREAKING: Tension in Kuje as hoodlums search for palliative warehouse

Soldiers and other security operatives are firing gunshots to protect the facility and chase the hoodlums.

Details shortly…

We’ll pay for consequences of mass gatherings – NCDC

Previous article

WHO warns against ‘pandemic fatigue’ as Covid-19 numbers rise

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News