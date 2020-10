An ad hoc committee set up by the House of Representatives on the ongoing nationwide protests against the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force has summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

The IGP is to appear before the special panel on October 22, 2020.

The panel will also conduct town hall meetings across the country to take hear from Nigerians on the matter.

Details later…

