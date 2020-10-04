BREAKING: IGP Bans FSARS From Patrol, Search Duties

Inspector-general of police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has banned operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), the Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Intelligence Response Team (IRT) from undertaking routine patrols as well as stop and search duties.

Frank Mba, police spokesman, disclosed the directive of the IGP in a statement on Sunday.

The directive is coming in the wake of an outrage over alleged criminal and extra-judicial actions of FSARS officers against citizens in various parts of the country.

Like this: Like Loading...