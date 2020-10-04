Daily News

BREAKING: IGP bans FSARS, other police tactical units from patrols, stop and search duties

By
0
Post Views: Visits 58
IGP bans FSARS, other police tactical units from patrols, stop and search duties
IGP, Mr. Mohammed Adamu

The inspector-general of police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has banned operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), the Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Intelligence Response Team (IRT) from undertaking routine patrols as well as stop and search duties.

This was disclosed by Frank Mba, police spokesman, in a statement on Sunday.

Details shortly…

Related

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Gunmen kill pastor in Ekiti

Previous article

BREAKING: IGP bans SARS from stop-and-search patrols

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News