BREAKING: IGP bans FSARS, other police tactical units from patrols, stop and search duties

IGP, Mr. Mohammed Adamu

The inspector-general of police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has banned operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), the Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Intelligence Response Team (IRT) from undertaking routine patrols as well as stop and search duties.

This was disclosed by Frank Mba, police spokesman, in a statement on Sunday.

Details shortly…

Related