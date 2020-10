BREAKING: IGP Orders All Disbanded SARS Officials To Report For Psychological Examination

A file photo of IGP Mohammed Adamu. PHOTO: Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun

Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered all personnel of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to report to the force headquarters in Abuja for debriefing, psychological and medical examination.

Force Spokesperson, Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

While the time-frame for the medical evaluation has not been disclosed, the IGP was quoted to have said that the officers are expected to undergo the process as a prelude to further training and reorientation before being redeployed into mainstream policing duties.

The medical examination will be carried out by a newly set-up Police Counselling and Support Unit (PCSU), a unit which the Force says will, henceforth, engage in psychological management, reorientation and training of the officers of the force deployed for tactical operations and other duties.

Read Also: #SARSMUSTEND: Presidential Panel Approves Five-Point Demand By Protesters

“The unit, which is domiciled with the Force Medical Department and coordinated by the Force Medical Officer, has its membership drawn from among psychiatrists, psychologists, medics, pastors, and imams, public relations practitioners, civil society and other human rights groups with relevant qualification and expertise,” the statement read in part.

The formation of the new unit is coming 48 hours after the IGP dissolved SARS following nationwide protests.

In addition to the reforms being carried out since the disbandment on Sunday, the Force Spokesman said the IGP has also set up a new unit to replace the SARS.

Read Full Statement Below

PRESS RELEASE

IGP ORDERS ALL DEFUNCT SARS PERSONNEL TO REPORT AT THE FORCE HEADQUARTERS FOR DEBRIEFING, PSYCHOLOGICAL AND MEDICAL EXAMINATION

New Tactical Team to Commence Training Next Week

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM, min has today, 13th October 2020, in accordance with Section 18 (10) of the Police Act 2020, ordered all personnel of the defunct SARS to report at the Force Headquarters, Abuja for debriefing, psychological and medical examination.

The officers are expected to undergo this process as a prelude to further training and reorientation before being redeployed into mainstream policing duties.

The medical examination will be carried out by the newly set-up Police Counselling and Support Unit (PCSU), a unit which henceforth shall engage in psychological management, reorientation and training of the officers of the force deployed for tactical operations and other duties.

The unit, which is domiciled with the Force Medical Department and coordinated by the Force Medical Officer, has its membership drawn from among psychiatrists, psychologists, medics, pastors, and imams, public relations practitioners, civil society and other human rights groups with relevant qualification and expertise.

Meanwhile, the IGP has set up a new Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team that will fill the gap arising from the dissolution f the defunct SARS. Prospective members if this new team will also undergo psychological and medical examination to ascertain their fitness and eligibility for the new assignment. They are to commence training at the different Police tactical training institutions nationwide, next week. While Personnel from the Police Commands in the South-East and South-South will be trained at the Counter-Terrorism College, Nonwa-Tai, Rivers State, those from the Police Commands from the North and the South-West will be trained at the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ende, Nassarawa State and the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ila-Orangun, Osun State, respectively.

While reaffirming his irrevocable commitment towards the successful and holistic implementation of the Police reforms, the IGP enjoins members of the public, particularly protesting citizens to exercise restraints and allow measures being put in place to come to fruition and engender a Police Force that would meet the yearnings and aspirations of the citizenry.

DCP FRANK MBA

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA