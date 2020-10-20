breaking:-lagos-government-declares-24-hour-curfew

A file photo of Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Lagos State government has declared a 24-hour curfew across the state.

The announcement was made by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu via his official Twitter handle.

The governor said the decision to declare the curfew following the violence which has broken out in some parts of the state following activities of criminals hiding under the guise of #EndSARS protesters.

“I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society. Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our state.

“As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.

“I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4:00 pm today, 20th October 2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders, must be found on the streets,” Sanwo-Olu said.