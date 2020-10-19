BREAKING: Lagos shuts schools over #ENDSARS protests

By Tajudeen Adebanjo

The Lagos State Government has directed all pupils/students in public and private schools to stay at home following the tension generated by the #EndSARS protests.

Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, who issued the directive, said the safety of the pupils/students, parents and all staff working in schools was paramount “at this critical period.”

She, however, advised parents to keep an eye on their wards and not allow them to be used as willing tools in the hands of those who might want to hijack the protests to unleash mayhem on the society.

The Commissioner also encouraged schools to utilise other means of distance teaching and learning such as radio, television and online media as they have been doing during and post COVID-19 lockdown.

According to Adefisayo, a new date of resumption for all classes will be announced as soon as possible.