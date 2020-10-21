[breaking]-#lekkimassacre:-african-bar-association-to-file-criminal-complaints-against-fg

By Victor Arjihromanus

The African Bar Association has said it would immediately file criminal complaints against the Federal Government before international bodies over the shooting of peaceful protesters in Lagos.

While frowning on the shooting of unarmed protesters by soldiers, Tuesday, the body said it would call for an international inquiry into the matter.

The association said this in a statement by its President, Hannibal Uwaifo.

According to the statement: “the African Bar Association is deeply saddened by the actions of the Nigerian Government in drafting Soldiers to forcefully suppress the ongoing #ENDSARS protest in the country.

“This devilish action which has resulted in the killings and maiming of unarmed peaceful protesters in Lagos is not only a violation of international law but constitutes criminal acts for which those responsible will be held accountable in due course.

“The African Bar Association is totally disappointed in the government of Nigeria who instead of wholly addressing the germane issues raised by the protesting youths chose to adopt Gestapo tactics infiltrating the ranks of peaceful protesters with hired mercenaries and thugs who attacked the protesters in order to create a scene of chaos.

“The African Bar Association will immediately file formal Criminal complaints before appropriate international bodies to open an international inquiry into the irresponsible behaviour of the Nigerian government masquerading as a democracy.”

Vanguard