BREAKING: Massive looting at Shoprite, Surulere

There is ongoing looting at Shoprite Mall, Surulere by some suspected thugs.

According to reports, suspected thugs from Orile have invaded the mall and the neighbourhoods.

Vanguard reported earlier videos of a similar incident at Shoprite Sangotede, where looters were seen with a cartload of goods on the streets along Ajah Road.

An eyewitness account also submitted that the hoodlums were looting shops around Bode Thomas and Adeniran Ogunsanya.

