breaking:-mob-loots-palliatives-in-kaduna

By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

An angry mob on Saturday afternoon broke into a property allegedly belonging to Kaduna Commissioner of Planning and Budget Commission, Thomas Gyang, where palliative items were carted away.

The property, located at Tanko Tete road, off Gwari Avenue, Barnawa, Kaduna, Kaduna South local government area, was said to be housing two trucks of palliative items including sugar, noodles and spaghetti among others with COVID-19 palliative inscription on them.

A source, who spoke in confidence, said: “The hoodlums looted the items for about two hours without any challenge from any security agent.

“They broke into the place from ceiling. They were there for about two hours. I am not sure if the Commissioner lives here but we know the house belongs to him.”

But when contacted, the Commissioner denied ownership of the property but confirmed the looted palliatives were meant for Chikun Local Government Area.

Gyang said: “It is not my house. It is a place where they kept the palliative for Chikun local government.

“The palliative has been shared to all the local governments and people responsible for the sharing find a place to keep this food waiting to be given the green light to share.

“No local government has shared because they are waiting for the logistics from the committee.

“Unfortunately they have broken into Chikun own. I just went round and saw that they have broken into Kaduna South Local Government own too.

“My concern is let there be no casualty. The food items were made for them but they have refused to be shared orderly. I believe they overwhelmed the security men there.”