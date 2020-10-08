BREAKING: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, 1 Other in Final Stage for WTO DG Position

Nigeria’s Former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has advanced to the final stage for Director General race of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

She made the last cut with South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee, according to Bloomberg.

The implication is the 25-year-old body will have its first female Director-General.

Okonjo-Iweala has experience working at international governance bodies as a former managing director of the World Bank and as a chairman at the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation.

Yoo is South Korea’s trade minister. During her 25-year career in government, she has helped expand her country’s trade network through bilateral accords with the U.S., China and the U.K.

WTO General Council Chairman David Walker plans to formally announce the results to the institution’s delegates today in Geneva.

United Kingdom’s Liam Fox, Kenya’s Amina Chawahir Mohamed Jibril, and Saudi Arabia’s Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri did not secure enough support in the second round of consultations.

The third and final phase of the consultation process will begin later in October and run until November 6, after which the WTO will endeavour to name a consensus winner of the race.

