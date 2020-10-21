breaking:-nigeria-flag-to-be-lowered-for-3-days-in-lagos

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has given directive to lower all the Nigeria flags in all government establishments for 3-days.
This is as he suspended all the state activities for 3-days.
His decision came moment when Nigerians are mourning the death of #ENDSARS protesters allegedly killed by the Nigerian soldiers.
His words:
In sensitivity with the mood of the nation at this time, I have directed the following:
- The immediate suspension of all State activities for 3-days except those connected with governance of security in the State and the management of the current issue.
- The lowering of the flags in all government establishments for 3-days.
- The constitution of a 5-man Fact-Finding Committee into the Rules of Engagement ordered & adopted by the Nigerian Army to be headed by a retired military officer not less than the rank of a General.”
