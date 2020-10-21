Daily News

Breaking: Nigeria flag to be lowered for 3 days in Lagos

By
0
breaking:-nigeria-flag-to-be-lowered-for-3-days-in-lagos
Views: Visits 0

The great awakeningLagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has given directive to lower all the Nigeria flags in all government establishments for 3-days.

This is as he suspended all the state activities for 3-days.

His decision came moment when Nigerians are mourning the death of #ENDSARS protesters allegedly killed by the Nigerian soldiers.

His words:

In sensitivity with the mood of the nation at this time, I have directed the following:

  1. The immediate suspension of all State activities for 3-days except those connected with governance of security in the State and the management of the current issue.
  2. The lowering of the flags in all government establishments for 3-days.
  1. The constitution of a 5-man Fact-Finding Committee into the Rules of Engagement ordered & adopted by the Nigerian Army to be headed by a retired military officer not less than the rank of a General.”

In sensitivity with the mood of the nation at this time, I have directed the following:

1. The immediate suspension of all State activities for 3-days except those connected with governance of security in the State and the management of the current issue.

— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 21, 2020

2. The lowering of the flags in all government establishments for 3-days.

3. The constitution of a 5-man Fact-Finding Committee into the Rules of Engagement ordered & adopted by the Nigerian Army to be headed by a retired military officer not less than the rank of a General

— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 21, 2020

Martin only told of contact tracing problem when texted Irish Times story

Previous article

15 people are trampled to death in Afghanistan visa stampede

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News