Daily News

BREAKING: Nigeria records 103 new cases of COVID-19, total now 59,841

By
0
Post Views: Visits 0

Adeyinka Akintunde

Nigeria on Thursday night recorded 103 new cases of COVID-19

According to a tweet from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the total number of cases so far in Nigeria is now 59,841.

The NCDC further revealed that 1,113 people have died from the virus, with 51,551 patients discharged.

A beak-down state by state of the infected on Thursday night is as follows:

Lagos-39 Rivers-21 FCT-19 Oyo-6 Kaduna-4 Bauchi-3 Ogun-3 Imo-2 Kano-2 Benue-1 Edo-1 Nasarawa-1 Plateau-1

103 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-39

Rivers-21

FCT-19

Oyo-6

Kaduna-4

Bauchi-3

Ogun-3

Imo-2

Kano-2

Benue-1

Edo-1

Nasarawa-1

Plateau-1

59,841 confirmed

51,551 discharged

1,113 deaths pic.twitter.com/SkpuZCWU2o

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) October 8, 2020

Buhari presents N13.08trn 2021 budget proposal

Previous article

Why I’ve been absent in court — Maina

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News