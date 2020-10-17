Daily News

BREAKING: Nigeria records 113 new COVID-19 cases, total now 61,307

Adeyinka Akintunde

Nigeria on Saturday night recorded 113 new cases of  Coronavirus across the country.

According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), the total number of confirmed cases is now 61,307.  The body further revealed that 56,557 patients have been discharged, and 1,123  persons have lost their lives to the virus.

The NCDC revealed on Saturday that Lagos State recorded the highest number of cases with 37 cases, followed by Kaduna State with 16  cases, and Ogun State with 11 cases.

Other states recorded as follows:

Plateau-11 Taraba-8 Rivers-7 FCT-6 Enugu-4 Niger-4 Edo-3 Delta-2 Imo-2 Benue-1

113 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-37

Kaduna-16

Ogun-11

Plateau-11

Taraba-8

Rivers-7

FCT-6

Enugu-4

Niger-4

Edo-3

Delta-2

Imo-2

Benue-1

Kano-1

61,307 confirmed

56,557 discharged

1,123 deaths pic.twitter.com/JXCnBkxBGP

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) October 17, 2020

