BREAKING: Nigeria records 118 new COVID-19 cases, total now 59,583

By Alao Abiodun

Nigeria’s confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 59,583 on Tuesday night following 118 fresh infections, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in an update.

Lagos recorded 41 of the 118 cases, followed by Rivers with 19, Osun with 17 and Nasarawa 13.

The rest are: “Kaduna – 5, Anambra – 5, Edo – 3, Ogun – 3, Kwara – 3, Ondo – 3, Katsina – 2, Niger – 2, Plateau – 1, Akwa Ibom – 1”

The total confirmed cases so far in Nigeria now stands at 59,583 of which 51,308 have been discharged.

However, the infection has claimed 1,113 lives.