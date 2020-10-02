Daily News

BREAKING: Nigeria records 126 new cases of COVID-19, total now 59,127

By
0
Post Views: Visits 36

Adeyinka Akintunde

Nigeria on Friday recorded 126 new cases f Coronavirus across the country.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria is now 59,127. 50,593 patients have so far been discharged and 1,112 deaths have been recorded.

Lagos State recorded 62 of the 126 cases on Friday, followed by Rivers State  with 22 cases and Ogun State with nine cases.

Others are: Plateau-7 FCT-7 Osun-5 Kwara-5 Taraba-3 Bayelsa-2 Abia-2 Zamfara-1 Imo-1

126 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-62

Rivers-22

Ogun-9

Plateau-7

FCT-7

Osun-5

Kwara-5

Taraba-3

Bayelsa-2

Abia-2

Zamfara-1

Imo-1

59,127 confirmed

50,593 discharged

1,112 deaths pic.twitter.com/JFbAT5HRuT

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) October 2, 2020

President Trump, Jobs, Leaf Peeping: Your Friday Evening Briefing

Previous article

Sadio Mane tests positive to COVID-19

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News