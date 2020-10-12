BREAKING: Nigeria records 164 new COVID-19 cases, total now 60,430

By Alao Abiodun

Nigeria’s confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 60,430 on Monday night following 164 fresh infections, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in an update.

Lagos recorded 64 of the 164 cases, followed by FCT with 26, and Enugu with 20.

The rest are: “Kaduna – 11, Oyo – 11, Plateau – 8, Ondo – 7, Anambra – 4, Nasarawa – 3, Osun – 3, Ebonyi – 2, Imo – 2, Benue – 1, Katsina – 1, Ogun – 1.”

The total confirmed cases so far in Nigeria now stands at 60,430 of which 51,943 have been discharged.

However, the infection has claimed 1,115 lives.