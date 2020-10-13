BREAKING: Nigeria records 225 new COVID-19 cases, total now 60,655

By Alao Abiodun

Nigeria’s confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 60,655 on Tuesday night following 225 fresh infections, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in an update.

Lagos recorded 165 of the 225 cases, followed by FCT with 17, and Rivers with 13.

The rest are: “Ogun – 12, Niger – 8, Delta – 4, Ondo – 2, Anambra – 1, Edo – 1, Ekiti – 1, Kaduna – 1.”

The total confirmed cases so far in Nigeria now stands at 60,655 of which 52,006 have been discharged.

However, the infection has claimed 1,116 lives.