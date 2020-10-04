BREAKING: Nigeria records 58 new COVID-19 cases, total now 59,345

By Alao Abiodun

Nigeria’s confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 59,345 on Sunday night following 58 fresh infections, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in an update.

Plateau recorded 18 of the 58 cases, followed by Lagos with 15, Katsina with 10 and Ogun 5.

The rest are: “Kaduna – 4, Edo – 3, Ekiti – 1, FCT – 1, Ondo – 1”

The total confirmed cases so far in Nigeria now stands at 59,345 of which 50,768 have been discharged.

However, the infection has claimed 1,113 lives.