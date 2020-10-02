Daily News

BREAKING: Nigerian govt orders reopening of all schools

The federal government has ordered the reopening of all schools in Nigeria.

The minister of education, Adamu Adamu, made the announcement during a press briefing in Abuja on Friday.

He advised all institutions to obey and adhere to the guidelines for the reopening of schools, earlier announced by the presidential task force.

He said all unity schools should open by October 12 “while states and private schools will determine their own modalities of reopening.”

Many states including Lagos, Oyo, Kano and Enugu, have since announced dates for the reopnening of schools in their states.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the federal government ordered the closure of tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools nationwide following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country in March.

More to come…

