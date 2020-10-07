Daily News

BREAKING: Nuhu Bamali is New Emir of Zazzau

By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli has been named the 19th Emir of Zazzau.

He succeeds Alhaji Shehu Idris, who died on Sunday, September 20 after a 45- year- reign.

Bamalli is the first emir from the Mallawa ruling house in 100 years after his grandfather Emir Dan Sidi died in 1920.

Born in 1966, he studied Law at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He holds Masters Degree in International Relations and Diplomacy and a Diploma in organisational leadership from Oxford University, UK.

He is also a fellow on conflict resolution of the University of York, United Kingdom.

