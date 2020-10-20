breaking:-ondo-shuts-schools-over-#endsars-protests

By Samuel Oamen

The Ondo State Government has directed all pupils/students in public and private schools to stay at home following the tension generated by the #EndSARS protests in the state.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu announced this through his official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He said “I have directed that all schools that resumed on Monday 19th October 2020 are closed for the meantime from tomorrow 21st October 2020 because of the engulfing nationwide protest and the need to ensure safety of our students and staff.”

“Parents and the public are to note this directive and all schools are to comply.

Any inconvenience is regretted, while the State Government would ensure resumption of our schools as soon as possible.”