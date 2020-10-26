breaking: ondo-subeb,-state-radiovision-offices-gutted-by-fire

Dayo Johnson – Akure

A ‘mysterious’ fire outbreak has razed the Ondo State Universal Education Board (SUBEB) office at Oke Eda, Akure, the state capital.

Reports had it that the fire outbreak started at about 11 pm on Sunday.

The building, which also occupies the marketing office of the state Government-owned Radiovision Corporation was affected by the fire.

The cause of the inferno which completely razed the office complex remained unknown.

Many office materials were destroyed by the inferno.

Vanguard

Related