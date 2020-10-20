Daily News

BREAKING: One feared dead as mob burns Abuja police station

By Samuel Oamen

One person was feared dead in Abuja on Tuesday evening during a clash between policemen and hoodlums.

The mob, The Nation gathered, burnt the Dutse Makaranta police station in the Kubwa area of Abuja after a policeman fired while trying to disperse a crowd outside the station.

It was learnt the victim died at the spot, infuriating the crowd who proceeded to burn the station.

Details shortly…

