breaking:-one-feared-dead-as-mob-burns-abuja-police-station

By Samuel Oamen
One person was feared dead in Abuja on Tuesday evening during a clash between policemen and hoodlums.
The mob, The Nation gathered, burnt the Dutse Makaranta police station in the Kubwa area of Abuja after a policeman fired while trying to disperse a crowd outside the station.
It was learnt the victim died at the spot, infuriating the crowd who proceeded to burn the station.
Details shortly…
