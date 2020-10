By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

Some thugs at the early hours of Saturday attacked #EndSARS protesters in Osogbo capital of Osun.

Thugs brandishing cutlasses attacked the protesters at the popular Ola-Iya junction.

One of the protesters identified as Oloye was injured in the attack.

Last Thursday, protesters were attacked at Alekuwodo area, Osogbo.

Details shortly…